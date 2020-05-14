Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Bohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence T. Bohn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence T. Bohn Obituary
Lawrence T. Bohn

York - Lawrence Terry Bohn, 95, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Idanell M. (Labosca) Bohn sharing 65 years of marriage prior to her death on August 1, 2014.

Terry was born in Woodinville, Washington on January 13, 1925, the son of the late Henry C. Bohn and Dorothy (George) Steidel. He served his country honorably in WWII as a member of the US Navy. He continued his record of service as a member of the NYPD Emergency Services Division from 1947 to 1969.

Services and burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. York are entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Bohn is survived by his son, John H. Bohn, and wife, Eileen, of York; two grandsons, Jonathan Bohn and wife, Corrie and Christopher Bohn and wife, Kathryn, and four great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -