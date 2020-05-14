|
Lawrence T. Bohn
York - Lawrence Terry Bohn, 95, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Idanell M. (Labosca) Bohn sharing 65 years of marriage prior to her death on August 1, 2014.
Terry was born in Woodinville, Washington on January 13, 1925, the son of the late Henry C. Bohn and Dorothy (George) Steidel. He served his country honorably in WWII as a member of the US Navy. He continued his record of service as a member of the NYPD Emergency Services Division from 1947 to 1969.
Services and burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. York are entrusted with arrangements.
Mr. Bohn is survived by his son, John H. Bohn, and wife, Eileen, of York; two grandsons, Jonathan Bohn and wife, Corrie and Christopher Bohn and wife, Kathryn, and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020