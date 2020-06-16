Leah J. (Strickhouser) ArndtDallastown - Leah J. (Strickhouser) Arndt, of Dallastown, entered into rest, after a lengthy illness, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 11:10 AM at Wellspan York Hospital at the age of 79. She was the wife of Gerald S. Arndt, of Dallastown, to whom she married on February 16, 1974, celebrating 46 years together.She was born in York on December 25, 1940 and was the daughter of the late David and Dorothy (Neiman) Strickhouser. Leah graduated from York High School, Class of 1959. She worked in various care homes over the years as a nursing assistant, and then she did private duty nursing and worked at Red Lion Controls, where she was an electronic assembler. She was a member of AARP. Leah enjoyed watching TV, playing with her dog, cooking holiday meals, and planning parties and decorating the house. But, most of all, she cherished times spent with her family.Besides her husband, Gerald, she leaves her three sons, Mark W. Young, Steven M. Young, and John P. Young and his wife Michelle, all of Dallastown. She was the loving grandmother to Brianna and Brooklyn. She was a sister to, Kenneth Strickhouser and wife Cherlyn of Wellsville, William Strickhouser and wife Donna of York, Jeannetta Rauhauser and husband David of Weiglestown, and Cindy Bobbit and husband Nick of York. Leah has numerous nieces and nephews, and two sister in laws, Wilberetta Gibbs of Stewartstown and Bonnie B.K. Slagle and husband Larry of Spring Grove. She also leaves her beloved dog, Macy. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard, Jack, and David Strickhouser.Viewing will be on Thursday, June 18th, from 9 - 10 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service to Honor and Praise Leah will begin at 10 am at the funeral home, with Rev. David D. Tietje, pastor of St. John's United Church of Christ in Red Lion, officiating. Burial will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Leah has requested that all those attending the service please come casually dressed.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be offered to: York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.