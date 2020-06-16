Leah J. (Strickhouser) Arndt
Leah J. (Strickhouser) Arndt

Dallastown - Viewing will be on Thurs. from 9 to 10 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Service of Honor and Praise will begin at 10 am.

Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
18
Service
10:00 AM
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
June 17, 2020
We are deeply sorry to hear of Leah's passing. Our condolences to the family.
From the York High Class of 59. Gwen Ferree Wise, Dallastown, PA
Gwen Ferree Wise
Classmate
June 16, 2020
to the family sorry for your lost
paul doudrick
Friend
