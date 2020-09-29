Leah V. Blinke
New Park - Leah V. (Hydeman) Blinke, 74, of New Park, PA, passed away on September 22, 2020.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Vivian (Wilson) Hydeman. Leah graduated from York High School in 1963. She attended some college classes prior to enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1964 -1966. She met her now, husband David Blinke in the USMC at Cherry Point, NC. They got married Labor Day weekend 1965, sharing 55 years together. She worked for York Bank and the former Chessie Railroad. She was a Toll Painter at Susquehannock High School for the Evening Adult Classes for a few years and continued painting as a hobby. Leah had her heart set out to help animals. She was an animal lover and always made donations to support them.
In addition to her husband "Blinke," she is survived by two sons Shawn and Morgan Blinke; 3 grandchildren Cassandra Nicole, Jacob and Issac; sister Jinx Hydeman and a brother Charles "Chuck" Hydeman.
Services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; 315 N. Constitution Ave. New Freedom, PA 17349. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leah's memory made be made to St. Jude Tribute Program; 501 St. Jude Place P.O. Box 1000 or Shriners Hospital for Children
; 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.