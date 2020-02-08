Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Holtzapple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Alvin Holtzapple

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Alvin Holtzapple Obituary
Lee Alvin Holtzapple

York - Lee Alvin Holtzapple, age 71, of York, died peacefully, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born in York on September 20, 1948, he was the son of the late Carl E. Holtzapple, Sr. and the late Betty A. (Houseal) Holtzapple.

Lee was a dedicated and decorated employee of Schaad Detective Agency, Inc., where he served as a security guard. He was a US Navy Veteran. He attended Fourth United Methodist Church in York and was a member of the Red lion Masonic Lodge. Lee enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to spend time with his family and to spoil his best friend, his dog "Tina".

Lee is survived by his niece, Tracy Holtzapple; his nephew, Gabriel Holtzapple; his aunt, Joan Y. Houseal, wife of the late Vincent L. Houseal, Sr.; and his cousins, Melissa Y. Kincade, wife of the late Barry D. Kincade, and Susan A. Kimball, wife of Scott Kimball. Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Carl E. Holtzapple, Jr., and his cousin, Vincent L. Houseal, Jr.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -