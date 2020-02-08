|
|
Lee Alvin Holtzapple
York - Lee Alvin Holtzapple, age 71, of York, died peacefully, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born in York on September 20, 1948, he was the son of the late Carl E. Holtzapple, Sr. and the late Betty A. (Houseal) Holtzapple.
Lee was a dedicated and decorated employee of Schaad Detective Agency, Inc., where he served as a security guard. He was a US Navy Veteran. He attended Fourth United Methodist Church in York and was a member of the Red lion Masonic Lodge. Lee enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to spend time with his family and to spoil his best friend, his dog "Tina".
Lee is survived by his niece, Tracy Holtzapple; his nephew, Gabriel Holtzapple; his aunt, Joan Y. Houseal, wife of the late Vincent L. Houseal, Sr.; and his cousins, Melissa Y. Kincade, wife of the late Barry D. Kincade, and Susan A. Kimball, wife of Scott Kimball. Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Carl E. Holtzapple, Jr., and his cousin, Vincent L. Houseal, Jr.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020