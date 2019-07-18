|
|
Lee Drawbaugh
YORK - Lee E. Drawbaugh, 71 of West York Borough, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Helen R. (Knotts) Drawbaugh. The couple celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on September 4, 2018.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in York.
Mr. Drawbaugh was born in Dover on January 3, 1948, the son of the late Carl and Dorothy (Deardorff) Drawbaugh. He retired in 2015 as an electrician from BAE Systems in York with over 30 years of service.
Mr. Drawbaugh served in the US Army in the Vietnam war.
Along with his wife, Mr. Drawbaugh leaves a daughter, Linda A. Hoover and her husband, James, Jr. of Thomasville; a son, Michael L. Drawbaugh and his wife Jennifer of Wrightsville; four grandchildren, James Hoover, III, Jayme Hoover, Aryanna Drawbaugh, and Alayna Drawbaugh; and a sister, Marie Swartz.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 18, 2019