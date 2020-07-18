1/1
Lee E. Huntsman
1943 - 2020
Lee E. Huntsman

York - Lee E. Huntsman, 76, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Pappus House.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Pauline Dibert Huntsman, on June 28, 2020.

Lee was born in Everett, PA on November 18, 1943, son of the late Mary Anna Huntsman.

Lee graduated from Northern Bedford County High School, Class of 1961. He retired from Caterpillar. Lee was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Yorkana. He enjoyed gardening, watching NASCAR and the Carolina Panthers. Most of all, he loved his family and supporting his grandchildren in everything they did.

Lee is survived by two daughters, Paula L. Shepherd and her husband, Mark of Red Lion and Sondra L. Huntsman of Dallastown; and two grandchildren, Kynslee and Kade Shepherd.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service for both Lee and Pauline will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church, 5 Main Street, Yorkana, with the Rev. Jason Guillaume officiating. There will be a visitation on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Freysville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 5 Main Street, Yorkana, PA 17406 or Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
