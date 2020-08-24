1/1
Lee M. Deitz
Lee M. Deitz

York - Lee M. Deitz, York, PA, departed this life August 22, 2020 in Jackson Township.

Born in York on July 28, 1952 he was the son of Rozella (Markey) Deitz and the late Elmer D. Deitz, Jr. Lee is also survived by brothers David and companion Debra Bush, Elmer "Sonny" and wife Danielle, and Jay.

Lee was employed by Reed Construction. He most enjoyed fishing and relaxing in the mountains of Potter County.

The family would especially like to thank Shirley Lollis and Doug Gangloff for their love and care for Lee during the last 22 days of his journey.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 27th at New Fairview Cemetery with Brother Paul Bentzel officiating.

Arrangements are by Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc.

To share condolences please visit

eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
