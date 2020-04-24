|
LeeAtta Lindt
York - On Saturday, April 18th, 2020 LeeAtta Notopoulos Lindt passed into the hands of Our Heavenly Lord. Mrs. Lindt was born in Kentucky on October the 18th, 1938. Her parents were James and Lena Notopoulos.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Lindt, Sr. Lee gave birth to five children, Vanesa (Richard); Lewis "Spike" (Michele); James; Danny Lee (deceased); and Maria (Sam); Twelve grandchildren, nineteen great- grandchildren, two great -great grandchildren, and many people who love her as family, as "Lee", and as "Mammy."
During her student years at William Penn Senior High School, Lee sang with the school dance band and brought joy to the students and faculty. After graduating from Empire beauty School, Lee worked in the hair salon at Bear's Department Store for several years, then opened her own salon, which she owned and operated for 35 years. Lee enjoyed dancing, singing, gardening, and most of all sharing her beautiful heart and smile and love with her loving husband, and family, friends and everyone she met.
We, as family, have been blessed to have had a powerful, deeply loving, and gracious woman to guide us and making our world a better place with your presence. Well be together again.
A gathering and tree planting ceremony will take place at the convenience of the family to celebrate and honor her life.
Anyone wishing to, may make contributions to the Alzheimer"s Association in honor of LeeAtta Lindt.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020