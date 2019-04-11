|
|
Lela Jean (Steltz) Free
Sun City, AZ - Lela Jean (Steltz) Free, formerly of York County, died on March 12, 2019, in Sun City, Arizona, at the age of 92. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William "Bill" Free, who passed 4 weeks earlier. She was born in Pylesville, Maryland, to the late Thomas Clarence and Cavie (Linkous) Steltz. Jean was a 1944 graduate of Highland High School in Pylesville and later graduated from Thompson Business College in York.
Jean enjoyed travel, visiting Africa, Russia, Mongolia, Australia, and other international destinations, and later traveled throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico by RV. She also enjoyed her beloved dogs, classical music, and golf. Jean and Bill owned and managed the Winterspring Sheep Ranch in East Berlin, the largest sheep farm in York County at the time. She was active in the East Berlin Historical Society.
Jean was preceded in death by her brothers, Otis W. Steltz and Donald C. Steltz. She is survived by her brother-in-law Kenneth Springer Jr. and sister-in-law Mary Free; nephews Otis Steltz, Donald Steltz, Ronald Steltz, Robert Free Jr., and Steven Protheroe; nieces Sandy Burkett, Patricia Walls, Cheryl Bennett, Pam Eshler, and Susan Free; cousins Terry Linkous and Michael Linkous, and her Arizona family, Donna and Bob Stawicki, and Bob, Robin, Abbey, and Zoie Naylor.
The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate and professional care provided over the past several years by the staff of the Royal Oaks Care Facility and Summit Healthcare Services. Per her request, no funeral or service is planned. Interment at Fawn Grove Cemetery will occur on April 12th.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019