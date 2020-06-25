Lena E. Kearney
Spring Grove - Lena E. (Nafe) Kearney, 84, of Spring Grove, died Wednesday June 24, 2020 at her home following a lengthy Illness. She was the wife of Norman P. Kearney, with whom she celebrated a 60th wedding anniversary on March 19, 2020.
Following Cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born on February 22, 1936 in Codorus Township, she was a daughter of the late Emanuel C. "Manny" and Lillie (Rohrbaugh) Nafe.
Se graduated in 1953 from Susquehannock High School and had worked as a seamstress at the Seven Valleys Garment Company for over 17 years.
She was a member of New Hope (Fissel's) Church, Glen Rock and a life member of the Menges Mills Historic Horse, Steam and Gas Engine Association.
Lena had bowled in several local leagues in York County and enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family at the cabin and at the family picnics at the Nafe Sawmill. She also enjoyed crocheting and playing Scrabble.
Besides her husband, she leaves five children, Stephen L. Nafe (Regina) of Glen Rock, Scott L. Kearney (Debra) of Thomasville, Rae Ann Pownell (Paul) of Spring Grove, Randy M. Kearney (Sue) of Spring Grove and Wendy Washington of Maryland; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Dwayne E. Kearney, great grandson Oliver, a sister Margaret E. Miller and a brother, Gene E. Nafe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove Hospice, 440 N. Madison Street Hanover, PA 17331 or to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Penna. Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Spring Grove - Lena E. (Nafe) Kearney, 84, of Spring Grove, died Wednesday June 24, 2020 at her home following a lengthy Illness. She was the wife of Norman P. Kearney, with whom she celebrated a 60th wedding anniversary on March 19, 2020.
Following Cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born on February 22, 1936 in Codorus Township, she was a daughter of the late Emanuel C. "Manny" and Lillie (Rohrbaugh) Nafe.
Se graduated in 1953 from Susquehannock High School and had worked as a seamstress at the Seven Valleys Garment Company for over 17 years.
She was a member of New Hope (Fissel's) Church, Glen Rock and a life member of the Menges Mills Historic Horse, Steam and Gas Engine Association.
Lena had bowled in several local leagues in York County and enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family at the cabin and at the family picnics at the Nafe Sawmill. She also enjoyed crocheting and playing Scrabble.
Besides her husband, she leaves five children, Stephen L. Nafe (Regina) of Glen Rock, Scott L. Kearney (Debra) of Thomasville, Rae Ann Pownell (Paul) of Spring Grove, Randy M. Kearney (Sue) of Spring Grove and Wendy Washington of Maryland; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Dwayne E. Kearney, great grandson Oliver, a sister Margaret E. Miller and a brother, Gene E. Nafe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove Hospice, 440 N. Madison Street Hanover, PA 17331 or to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Penna. Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.