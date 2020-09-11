1/
Lena E. (Nafe) Kearney
Lena E. (Nafe) Kearney

Spring Grove - A celebration gathering for the life of Lena E. (Nafe) Kearney, 84, of Spring Grove, who died on June 24, 2020 and was the wife of Norman P. Kearney, will be held from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Codorus Township Community Park, 12120 Rockville Road, Glen Rock, PA 17327. Come and go as you please. A brief service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 PM.

This will be like an "old fashion" family gathering, food will be provided. Please dress casual, bring a lawn chair, and follow covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
