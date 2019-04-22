|
Lena G. Knaub
York - Lena Grace Knaub of York, Pennsylvania went to live with the Lord at the age of 89 on Friday, April 19, 2019. Lena is preceeded in death by her parents, Asa Lewis and Lillie Workman, her sister, Thelma King, her brothers, Clay Lewis, Obie Lewis, Calvin Lewis and Ava Lewis, her first husband, Sterling Snedegar, her son, Dwayne Snedegar, and her second husband, Wayne Knaub. She is survived by her sisters, Lucy Knaub, Shirley King, and Wilma Stidom, her children, Ray Snedegar, Larry Snedegar and Sandy Snedegar of Virginia, and Faye Duke, Kaye Gurreri, and Darlene Slanker of York County, as well as eleven grandchildren, over thirty great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She retired from working for several years at Cole Steel. She loved to garden and forage in the wild. She enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her family was central to her. She had a big heart and a beautiful smile. She was loved by her family and will be dearly missed.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York, Pa 17403. The service will begin at 11 a.m. The final resting place will be Susquehanna Memorial Gardens following the service. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019