1/1
Leo A. Polons Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo A. Polons, Jr.

York - Leo Polons, Jr., 83, entered into rest on Saturday November 28, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Rosemary W. (Woodruff) Polons for 62 years.

He was born November 17, 1937 in Wilkes-Barre. The son of the late Leo A. Polons, Sr. and Betty L. (Rudawski) Bowman.

Leo worked as a machinist for 34 years at Caterpillar. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Dallastown and the Izaak Walton League in York.

Including his wife Rosemary, Leo is also survived by a daughter Jeanette L. Stambaugh (Todd), son Michael L. Polons (Denise), six grandchildren: Todd (Stephani), Lynsay, Matthew (Tara), Morgan (Jeffrey), Amanda, Samantha, ten great grandchildren: Robert, Adilynn, Cameron, Fallon, , Matthew, Lucas, Jack, Elliana, (One on the way in April), Giovanni and Calogerina.

A sister Dorothy Crist preceded Leo in death.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association 610 Community Way Lancaster, PA 17603.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved