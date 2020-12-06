Leo A. Polons, Jr.
York - Leo Polons, Jr., 83, entered into rest on Saturday November 28, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Rosemary W. (Woodruff) Polons for 62 years.
He was born November 17, 1937 in Wilkes-Barre. The son of the late Leo A. Polons, Sr. and Betty L. (Rudawski) Bowman.
Leo worked as a machinist for 34 years at Caterpillar. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Dallastown and the Izaak Walton League in York.
Including his wife Rosemary, Leo is also survived by a daughter Jeanette L. Stambaugh (Todd), son Michael L. Polons (Denise), six grandchildren: Todd (Stephani), Lynsay, Matthew (Tara), Morgan (Jeffrey), Amanda, Samantha, ten great grandchildren: Robert, Adilynn, Cameron, Fallon, , Matthew, Lucas, Jack, Elliana, (One on the way in April), Giovanni and Calogerina.
A sister Dorothy Crist preceded Leo in death.
The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
610 Community Way Lancaster, PA 17603.