|
|
Leo Bertrand Grentz
York - Leo Bertrand Grentz, age 86, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Pappus House in York, PA. Born January 14, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Bert was the son of the late Leo B., Sr., and Catherine (O'Leary) Grentz. Bert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sarah J. (Blincoe) Grentz; children Thomas B. Grentz (Wendy), Sally C. Smith (Rod), Anne E. Hirsh (Philip), Mary G. Schindo (Glenn), Joan F. Giacomini (Fernando); grandchildren Forrest and Hunter Hirsh, Abbie and Jenna Schindo, Christian and Anna Giacomini; a brother Louis A. Grentz (Susan), and a sister Janet Lipchak (John); and several nieces and nephews.
After serving in the US Army, Bert received an Industrial Engineering degree from The University of Dayton in 1959 and also earned an MBA from Xavier University. For most of his career, he was self-employed as a small business public accountant in York County. "Leo" enjoyed a side career as a tour bus driver for F&S Transportation, Inc., for many years as well. Bert was a longtime member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a volunteer with the Catholic Harvest Food Pantry.
A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, August 17th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York PA 17402. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph with Father Steve Fernandes as celebrant. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Monday, August 19th at 10:00 a.m. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Harvest Food Pantry, 628 East Market Street, York PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019