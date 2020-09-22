Leo E. Rutter
YORK - Leo E. Rutter, 86, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence in Manchester Township. He was the husband of Marjorie R. (Kreitzer) Rutter to whom he was married for 62 years.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born January 19, 1934 in York, he was a son of the late M. Ebert and Florence (Bupp) Rutter. He was a 1952 graduate of North York High School and served in the United States Army.
Following his military service, he returned home to manage the Rutter's Dairy farm, where he served as the farm's herdsman and manager until his retirement in 2000. Together with his brother and cousins, they founded Rutter's Farm Stores in 1968. A chain of Convenience stores that grow over the years to what it is today. Although retired, Leo continued to work at the farm tending to the animals, overseeing the crops and he loved to mow the pastures and grass on the farm.
He was a life member of the York County Agricultural Society and a member of both the National and Pennsylvania Guernsey Breeders Association. He was a dedicated attendee of the Harrisburg Farm Show and never missed a York Fair. Mr. Rutter was passionate about his family and loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. An avid big game hunter, he hunted game from the arctic circle and places all across the United States.
Mr. Rutter spent the last few years alongside his beloved wife and took pleasure keeping in touch with long term friends.
In addition to his wife Marjorie, Mr. Rutter is also survived by three children, Cindy Johnson and husband Tom of York, Tim Rutter of York and Tina Burkett and husband, John of York; six grandchildren, Terri Sigler and husband, Mike of York, Kelly Johnson of Willow Street, Danielle Strait and husband, Andrew of Charlotte, North Carolina, Megan Rutter of Silver Spring, Maryland, Morgan Rutter of Los Angeles, California and John Burkett, Jr and wife, Hillary of Beaver Falls; three great grandchildren; one brother, Michael Rutter of York and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Rutter.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York County 4-H Endowment, C/O Linda Spar, Penn State Extension Office, 2401 Pleasant Valley Rd., Suite 101, York, Pa 17402.
