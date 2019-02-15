Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Roosevelt Assembly Hall
600 Freemason Drive
Elizabethtown, PA
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Roosevelt Assembly Hall
600 Freemason Drive
Elizabethtown, PA
Elizabethtown - Leo L. Peddicord, 81, of the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, formerly of Jacobus, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his residence.

He was the husband of Donna F. (Alwine) Peddicord. They were married for 62 years.

Leo was born in York on November 13, 1937. Son of the late Leo B. and Henrietta E. (Luckenbaugh) Peddicord.

He retired in 1993, after 35 years of service, as a teller for the York Bank and Trust. He also worked for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for 30 years.

He was a member of Salem U.C.C. in Jacobus. Leo and Donna loved to travel.

They traveled the world. Leo was a baseball aficionado, he and Donna regularly attended Spring training, and visited most of the MLB stadiums.

The memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the Roosevelt Assembly Hall, 600 Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown, with the Rev. Kevin Becker officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m..

In addition to his wife, Leo is also survived by a daughter, Debra A. Reimers, and husband, Jonathan, of New Holland. A son, Richard S. Peddicord, and wife, Tracey, of Red Lion.

6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem U.C.C., 24 Franklin St. Jacobus, PA 17407.

Arrangements entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
