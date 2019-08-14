|
|
Leo R. Lunger
New Oxford - Leo R. Lunger, 93, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. He was the husband and soulmate of the late Evelyn R. (Doty) Lunger, who died June 16, 2019.
Leo was born November 9, 1925, in Fishing Creek, the son of the late Furman and Mary (Edwards) Lunger.
Leo was a member of Cross Keys Fellowship in New Oxford. He started his cow hoof trimming business in 1968, traveling to many states in his motorhome, servicing over 140 farms. In 2016, the Hoof Trimming Association awarded him with a lifetime achievement award for his dedication and service to the hoof trimming industry. In his later years, Leo enjoyed golfing and sharing his many stories at Cross Keys Diner and Rosie's Restaurant with the many friends he has made over the years.
Leo is survived by his children, Sandra L. Bittner of Chester, VA, Collins L. Lunger of York, Leo R. Lunger, of York, Beverly R. Reidinger of York, and Carla J. Hoffman of New Oxford, 19 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, and a brother Furman Lunger, Jr of Tunkhannock. He was predeceased by five brothers, Vernon, James, Robert, Donald and Atwood Lunger, and three sisters, Dorothy Heinrich, Margaret Roberts and Annabelle Sands.
A Celebration of Life for Leo and Evelyn will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at the Nicarry Meeting House of The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, with Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. A visitation will be held at Nicarry on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries, 3185 York Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019