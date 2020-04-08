|
Leon C. Glines
York - Leon C. Glines, age 82, of York, died at 1:10 AM Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born April 14, 1937 in York, a son of the late William and Eva (Moore) Glines, he served in the US Army during the Korean War, serving in the Military Police. He was retired as a manager of York Steel Company.
Mr. Glines was preceded in death by a brother, William Glines, and two sisters, Colleen Strine, and Jean Kottmyer.
Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020