Leon E. Ferree
Seven Valleys - Leon E. Ferree, 91, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Rest Haven, York. He was the husband of the late Edna M. (Taylor) Ferree.
Mr. Ferree was born in York, February 5, 1928, son of the late Earl L. and Carrie B. (Rae) Ferree.
Leon was the owner and operator of the former Leon's Getty Service Station, Seven Valleys.
Survivors include three children, Reggie and his wife, Cynthia of KS, Edward and his wife, Deborah, and Connie, all of Seven Valleys; three grandchildren and a step grandson; seven great grandchildren and a step great granddaughter; a brother, Arthur Ferree and his wife, Joyce and two sisters, Jean Douglass and Gloria Baugher. He was preceded in death by two sisters.
After cremation there will be a private burial in Mount Prospect Cemetery, Seven Valleys.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019