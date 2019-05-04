|
|
Leon E. Wintermyer
Etters - Leon E. Wintermyer, 72, of Etters, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was the owner and president of Leon E. Wintermyer, Inc., Etters and attended Trinity United Methodist Church, New Cumberland. Leon served as a member of the Board of Directors for the following organizations: Harrisburg Area Community College Foundation, Central PA Chapter of the Arthritis Foundation, Commerce Bank, the YMCA and the Associated Builders and Contractors Association - Keystone Chapter. He served as President of the West Shore Chamber of Commerce and was a thirty-second degree Mason. Leon enjoyed heavy construction earth moving equipment, tractors, mowing the fields at the farm, riding horses and supporting his Sprint Car racing and competitive Draft Horse show teams. He served and supported his church, was an avid reader of the Bible and enjoyed sharing his faith in Jesus Christ.
Leon was born in York to the late Earl and Geraldine (Simmons) Wintermyer.
He is survived by his wife Kathy M. Wintermyer; sons, Mark A. Wintermyer of Clearwater, FL and Jarod L. Wintermyer and wife Kristen of Etters; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Kylie, Jack, Merrick, Matthew, Alyssa, Greta and Bridget; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Trinity United Methodist Church, 415 Bridge St. New Cumberland with the Rev. Arun Andrews officiating. Viewing will be from 6-8 pm Monday evening in Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland. A private burial will be held in Emanuel Cemetery, Lewisberry.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Leon's memory to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To send messages of condolence to Leon's family or for driving directions, please visit www.Parthemore.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 4, 2019