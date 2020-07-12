Leon F. Pheder
Railroad - Leon F. Pheder 73, of Railroad, passed away Thursday July 9th at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the loving husband to the late Gale Pheder.
Leon was born to Victor and Nellie (Juzwik) Pheder in Newark, NJ. He was an electrical engineer by trade and worked with the National Institute of Health in regards to construction of the facility. He was bright, full of love and energy. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and was an avid coin collector. He will be missed by many family and friends.
Leon is survived by his stepchildren Toni Hansen and her husband Geoff, and Joseph Dupuis and his fiancée Janna Guerrero; a sister Patricia Raggi, a niece Donna and nephews Ken and Michael, and four grandchildren Emma, Andrew, Sofia and Sydney.
Services for Leon will be private and at the convenience of the family. In Leon's memory, memorial contributions may be made out to the Leukemia & Lymphoma
Sociey (LLS.org
).
To leave an online condolence for the family to view, please visit www.HartensteinCares.com
.