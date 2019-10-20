Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Leon M. Greenplate


1932 - 2019
Leon M. Greenplate Obituary
Leon M. Greenplate

York - Leon M. Greenplate, 86, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at York Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Janet L. (Becker) Greenplate. The couple celebrated their 66th anniversary this past September.

Born on December 14, 1932 in York, he was a son of the late Clair N. and Romaine E. (Trout) Greenplate. Leon was an auto mechanic by trade and was the proud owner of Greenplate's Garage for 52 years before retiring in 2015. He enjoyed cars, especially AMC automobiles.

Leon was a member at the Poe Valley Lodge Hunting Association for 59 years. He was the camp cook for 39 years and served as President for 31 years. He was voted as an Honorary Lifetime member in 2018. Leon was also member of the York County Garagemen's Association since 1973 and served as secretary for more than 20 years.

Leon was a proud veteran of the US Army where he served in the Korean War as a mechanic.

Leon is survived by his children son Randy L. Greenplate and wife, Kathy of Manchester, daughter Debra J. Deems and husband James of Dallastown, son Donald L. Greenplate and wife, Dona of York, PA, and son Dwayne B. Greenplate and wife, Michele of Red Lion. He was also survived by grandchildren Denise Deems, Steve Greenplate, Kyle Greenplate, Joshua Greenplate and fiancé, Angi Solle, Devon Greenplate, and Megan Boothe and husband, Aron; a brother, Preston H. Greenplate, and two sisters, Carolyn Sharp and Sandra A. Cercil. He is preceded in death by a brother, Lamar E. Greenplate.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York. Officiating will be Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder. A viewing will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the funeral chapel. Burial with military honors will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the of PA, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
