Leon W. Hess
York - Leon W. Hess, age 94, of York, died at 10:40 PM Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence, as a result of severe anemia. He was the husband of the late Florence M. (Rice) Hess.
Born May 30, 1926, in York, he was a son of the late Clayton and Edna (Williams) Hess, He graduated from William Penn High Atreas Warner Industrial School, in 1944 and ran on the track team. A faithful servant of Jehovah, he was baptized as a Jehovah Witness, at 16 years old. He enjoyed studying the bible and served as an Elder. He was the owner of Hess Bros. Plumbing & Heating and York Electric Stoker Company, where he installed plumbing and heating at Drexel Hill, with 17 men. He was a Master electrician, Master Plumber of PA Number PA 35, National licensed for Air Conditioning, long time member of Home Builders Association (secretary), taught evening air conditioning classes at Vo-Tech, and a member of Tern Port Condo Association, in Ocean City, Maryland (secretary).
Besides his legal name, he was affectionately called Dad, Pop(s), Hessee and Lee, but never late for dinner.
He was devoted to his family, enjoyed and loved the Ocean City, Maryland home, and vacations, crabbing and fishing. Always enjoyed crab feasts and family gatherings, especially at his pool, he enjoyed gardening, playing canasta, and horse shoes, listening to the radio, going to Johnny Mathias concerts, watching Penn State football on TV with family, Boardwalks Restaurant, in York, and his loving companion Jakey the cat.
Mr. Hess is survived by two daughters, Denise L. Rau, and her husband, Donald of Red Lion, and Dawn E. Kunkel Polly, and her husband, Thomas, of Harrisburg; a son, Donald L. Hess, and his wife, Catherine, of York; 12 grandchildren, Kelly Jo Bloss(Mike), Nathan Hess( Kateri), Felicia Rau-McMahon(Jeffrey), Stephen Rau, Chris Rau, Patrick Rau(Jerry), Douglas Rau, Laura Rau, Timothy Rau(Rebecca), Thomas TJ Polly, Jaclyn Polly Bass(Charles) and Kevin Polly(Susan); seven great grandchildren; Matthew Bloss(Brandy), Jamie Bloss, Jason Bloss, Liam Bass, McKenna Bass, Isabel Hess, and Kennedy McMahon; one great great granddaughter, Blake Bloss; and one sister, Nancy Jones. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth, Glenn, and Laverne Hess.
Officiating will be Elder in Christian Cong. Of Jehovah's Witnesses, Tom Aldinger, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM, via Zoom. Please contact family members or your Kingdom Hall for Zoom information. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
. Our family thanks friends and family for all their support, calls and cards.
IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DAD
"He never looked for praises, He was never one to boast, He just went on quietly working for the ones he loved most. His dreams were seldom spoken, His wants were very few, and most of the time his worries went unspoken too. He was there… A firm foundation, through all our storms of life, a sturdy hand to hold on to in times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to when times were good or bad. One of our greatest blessings, the man that we called Dad." KuhnerEquities.com