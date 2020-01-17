|
Leona R. Zeigler
Manchester Twp. - Leona R. Zeigler, age 97, of Manchester Township, York, died at 7:15 PM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran in the Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late Donald M. Zeigler.
Born September 9, 1922 in Philadelphia, she was the only child of the late William and Susan (Ehlman) Seifert. A 1940 graduate of William Penn High School, she had worked as the bookkeeper for the family owned business, Zeigler TV Sales and Service. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and its former Keenagers.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda E. Paules of York; two grandchildren, Lori Paules, and her husband Ian Luta, and Adrian Paules; and one great grandson, Harper Luta.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with her Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Alan J. Watt, officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 29 South George Street, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020