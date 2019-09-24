|
Leona S. Miller
Felton - The gentle soul of Leona S. Miller, age 87, passed to her Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019. For 40 years, she was the wife of the late Glenn C. Miller who passed away in 2003.
Born January 28, 1932 in Red Lion, she was the daughter of the late Ralph C. Stitely Sr. and Urcelia E. Miller Stitely.
She graduated in 1949 from Red Lion High School. A homemaker and loving mother, she was employed by Liberty Machine Co. for eleven years. Leona was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and was a member of the choir.
Leona is survived by her daughters, Lisa Mason and companion Melvin Taylor of York and Amy Miller and her companion James Junggust of Felton, two grandsons, Casey Mason and Logan Mason both of York, two brothers, Ralph Stitely Jr. of Red Lion and Paul Stitely of Felton. She was preceded in death by brothers R. Dean Stitely and Donald Stitely, sister Dorcas Taylor, grandson Brock Mason and son-in-law Jack E. Mason II.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Cross Roads United Methodist Church; 6881 Church Rd. Cross Roads, PA 17322 with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Cross Roads United Methodist Cemetery. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. is assisting the family with services.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019