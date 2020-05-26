Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Moleskie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard A. Moleskie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard A. Moleskie Obituary
Leonard A. Moleskie

York -

Leonard A. Moleskie passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Country Meadows of York. He was the husband of Helene A. "Dolly" Moleskie, who preceded him in death on June 20, 2013.

Leonard is survived by his daughters, Dianne J. Schildt and her husband, Larry S. Schildt; Carol A. Moleskie and her husband, Ronald G. Schlundt, Sr.; granddaughter, Amanda J. Rudolph and her husband, David J. Rudolph; grandson, David A. Schildt; granddaughter, Samantha A. Schlundt; great-granddaughter, Emilia J. Rudolph; sister Dorothy Cutshaw and various nieces and nephews.

Leonard served in the United States Navy/SeaBees during the Korean War and retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home of York is in charge of arrangements; services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -