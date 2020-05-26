|
|
Leonard A. Moleskie
York -
Leonard A. Moleskie passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Country Meadows of York. He was the husband of Helene A. "Dolly" Moleskie, who preceded him in death on June 20, 2013.
Leonard is survived by his daughters, Dianne J. Schildt and her husband, Larry S. Schildt; Carol A. Moleskie and her husband, Ronald G. Schlundt, Sr.; granddaughter, Amanda J. Rudolph and her husband, David J. Rudolph; grandson, David A. Schildt; granddaughter, Samantha A. Schlundt; great-granddaughter, Emilia J. Rudolph; sister Dorothy Cutshaw and various nieces and nephews.
Leonard served in the United States Navy/SeaBees during the Korean War and retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home of York is in charge of arrangements; services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020