Leonard B. Zemaitis
York - Leonard B. "Len" Zemaitis, 99, entered into rest Saturday May 2, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran at Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of Ruth (Day) Zemaitis, with whom he celebrated 76 years of marriage.
Len was born April 5, 1921 in Shenandoah, PA, son of the late V. X. and Florence (Brobst) Zemaitis. He graduated from Shenandoah High School, Class of 1937, and Franklin and Marshall College, Class of 1942. During World War II he served in the US Coast Guard from June 1942 to November 1945. Len retired from Borg-Warner after 38 years of service.
A long time member of St. James Lutheran Church in West York, Len served three terms on Church Council, as Secretary of the Sunday School Association, and on various committees. He served on the West York Area School Board from 1958 to 1965. Len was a 50 year member of Zeredatha Lodge 451, Free and Accepted Masons. He was a member of the White Rose Philatelic Society, the former York County Masonic Stamp Club, and a co-founder of the Colonial York Junior Stamp Club.
Surviving are his loving family, his wife and three children son Michael (Virgina) Pittsburgh, PA, daughter Ann Bridge (Wesley) Dover, PA, and son Thomas (Jacqueline) Cinnaminson, NJ; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
Private burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery with Rev. Katrina Holland officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church 25 N. Adams St., York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020