Leonard Bellanca
Mechanicsburg, PA - Leonard C. Bellanca, age 83, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home. Born January 28, 1936 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Dr. Leonard and Mary (Gordon) Bellanca.
Leonard attended Salesianum School in Wilmington and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Villanova University. His career as a Registered Professional Engineer began at Modjeski and Masters in bridge design and construction. He moved on to work for Wagman, Inc. in York for 32 years, ultimately retiring in 2000 as Senior Vice President of the Bridge Division. He was past president of ASHE Harrisburg section and in his retirement he remained active with Associated Pennsylvania Constructors and worked part-time as a consultant. Leonard was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a current member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where he was instrumental in heading up the church's recent renovation and expansion project. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and traveling the world with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Anne "Sugar" (Jakubowski) Bellanca. Surviving are his children, Mary Ellen Bellanca of Florence, SC; Ann Ruggiero of Bethlehem, PA; Leonard P. Bellanca (Rachel) of Saratoga Springs, NY; Rose Dethlefs (Eric) of Mechanicsburg and Andrew Bellanca (Amy) of Mountain Top; nine grandchildren, Patrick, Christopher (Alexa) and Joseph Ruggiero, James Bellanca, Eric (Jericha), Peter and Julia Dethlefs, Alex Bellanca; his great-grandchildren, Jonas and Winnie Dethlefs; as well as his siblings, James, Joe and Paul Bellanca and Mary Ann Slattery.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM Thursday, May 2 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial will take place in Mechanicsburg Cemetery. There will be a viewing from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday, May 1 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Building Fund, 310 Hertzler Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or to Messiah Lifeways at Messiah Village, 100 Mount Allen Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 and please write "designate for current use benevolent care" in the memo line.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019