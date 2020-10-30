1/1
Leonard C. Cosgrove
Leonard C. Cosgrove

York - Leonard Carl Cosgrove, 83, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services Kingston Court. He was the husband of Deborah A. Cosgrove.

Born in York on December 19, 1936, Leonard was the son of the late Lacy P. and Irene M. (Young) Cosgrove. He retired from the maintenance department at Harley Davidson in 2004 after 32 years of service. After his retirement, he enjoyed cooking, going to casinos, socializing with other retirees as a member of the Galleria Gallopers, volunteering at the York Benevolent Association, relaxing in his recliner, and spending time with his family.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York with the Rev. Keith M. Carroll officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Holy Savior Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, all are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In addition to his wife of 39 years, Mr. Cosgrove is survived by his children Robert Cosgrove and Howard Cosgrove, both of York and Scott Cosgrove of Red Lion; a brother, Ellwood Cosgrove and wife, Betty of Coudersport; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Crone and Delores Jackson and a brother, Earl Cosgrove.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the York Benevolent Association P.O. Box 5041, York, PA 17405.






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
