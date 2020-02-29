|
Leonard F. Freed
York - Leonard F. Freed of York, PA passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, following a courageous 20+ year battle with prostate cancer.
Leonard was born May 20, 1944 in York, PA, the first son of the late Charles L. and Anna (Hoffman) Freed. He and his five siblings (Peggy, Eileen, Loretta, Larry, and Doris) were lovingly raised by their parents and provided a strong Catholic foundation upon which each of their lives was/is built. Each attended St. Rose of Lima Elementary School and York Catholic High School, and the family's kindness and generosity continues to be demonstrated by the "good works" they regularly perform.
Fifty one years ago, Leonard married Brenda Kaltreider and together they raised four beautiful children and seven grandchildren. On their very first date, Leonard declared "If this is going to go any farther, you are going to need to become Catholic." She eventually did, and the rest is history. His devotion to his wife has been truly inspirational in recent years, as he dutifully cared for her as she has progressed through the stages of dementia despite his own declining health. In October of last year, Leonard in conjunction with his children made the difficult decision to sell the family home and move to an assisted living facility. Up until just a couple weeks ago, he steadfastly cared for Brenda as they lived together in a "cozy" apartment and walked together hand in hand to the dining room for meals. The couple was highlighted in the community's January newsletter as featured couple and honored as King and Queen on Valentine's Day.
Leonard was employed by Prudential as an insurance salesman for most of his career and later worked at Honey Run and Regents Glen golf courses in a variety of roles. He was a veteran of the US Navy, a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the American Legion, and a member of the USGA.
Leonard is survived by his four children -- Michele Magana, wife of Brian; Joseph Freed, husband of Beth; Christine Seibert, wife of Shaun; and Sharon Biondo, wife of Dave, along with seven grandchildren (Meghan, Logan, Patrick, Daniel, Dylan, Alaina, and Nathan). His love and dedication to his family was of paramount importance, and his pride showed through every time he spoke about any and all of their many accomplishments over the years.
We will miss what made Leonard, Lenny, Len, Dad, and Granddad unique -- a love of family, a passion for golf and York Catholic basketball, a rooting interest in his favorite Sports teams (Orioles, Ravens, Sixers, and Nittany Lions), and his general approach to living a life filled with happiness, optimism, and a general kindness for all. We all feel lucky, grateful, and honored for the time we spent with him.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday March 3 at 11:00 at St. Patrick Church, 219 S. Beaver St, York, PA. with his nephew, Rev. Keith M. Carroll as the celebrant. A reception will follow in the Parish hall. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation to https://www.gofundme.com/f/leonard-f-freed-memorial-fund where proceeds will be used to support the continued Memory Care of our dear loving mother Brenda.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020