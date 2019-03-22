|
Leonard G. Eline
Davenport, IA - Leonard G. Eline, 69, of Davenport, IA passed away March 16, 2019 at his home under the care of his loving wife and Genesis Hospice.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date in York, PA. Burial will be in Holy Savior Cemetery in York, PA. Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Leonard was born June 15, 1949 in York, PA the son of James and Ruth Kohler Eline. He graduated from York Catholic High School in 1967 and York College in 1972. He married Lucia Miller June 12, 1971 in LaPlace, LA. Leonard worked as an Insurance Underwriter for 30 years with various companies. He enjoyed sports, history, geography, reading, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years Lucy; sons James "Jim" (Stephanie), Christopher "Chris" and Andrew "Andy"; grandchildren Shawn, Ryan, Leo, Elisabeth and Willa; brothers Richard "Dick" (Terri) Eline, John (Janet) Eline, William "Bill" (Cindy) Eline, Joseph "Joe" (Barb) Eline; sisters Christine "Chris" (Greg) Flick, Mary (Darren) Reed, Barbara "Barbie" (Scott) Thomas; uncles James, David, Joseph Kohler; uncle Wayne (Mary Jane) Eline and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019