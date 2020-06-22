Leonard G. Metzger
Leonard G. Metzger

Leonard G. Metzger, 70, passed away at his residence on May 25th. He was born in Danville, PA and lived in York, PA.

His father, Leonard E. Metzger and brother, Ronald Metzger preceded him in death.

Leonard was a former member of the Izaak Walton League of America, Chapter #67 in York and also a former member of the Vikings Athletic Association in York. Leonard volunteered at the York Hospital for over 10 years, enjoyed fishing, working on cars, meeting new people, was an avid yard sale shopper and as a big country music fan, he was able to see many of his favorite artists in concert, sometimes even meeting them.

He is survived by his mother Margaret Metzger; 2 sisters, Donna Coble and Yvonne Kline; daughters Rhonda Holtzinger and Natalie Metzger; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also his close friend and ex-wife, Linda Metzger.

A future, private ceremony will be held at Mount Rose Cemetary in York, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

We Love You, Dad.




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
