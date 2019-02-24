|
Leonard J. Wirick
York - Leonard (Len) James Wirick, 88, peacefully passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Wellspan York Hospital.
Born November 5th, 1930 in Windber, PA, he was the son of the late John D. and Gertrude (Berkey) Wirick of Abbottstown. He graduated from Bedford High School in 1948. Mr. Wirick honorably served in the US Marine Corps from 1951-1954 being discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was married on April 23, 1960 in St. Petersburg, FL to Dorothy Louise Myers of East Berlin for 21 years. In 1985 after 20+ years, he retired as a successful insurance agent from Allstate Insurance Co in Naples, FL and returned to York shortly thereafter. Most recently he was employed by Fisher Auto Parts because he continued to be an active senior and loved being around people. He was a member of the Conewago Carvers Club and his passions included wood carving, the love of animals, hunting, the outdoors and most of all, his family.
Mr. Wirick is survived by his daughter Kimberly Ann (Wirick) Jones and her husband Jason Jones both of York, PA; two grandchildren, Robyn Ashley (Gleissner) Cothern and her husband Travis L. Cothern of Bel Air, MD and Kyle Gregory Gleissner and his love Ashlee C. Jones, of York. One great-grandchild, Breck M. Cothern and a brother, Eugene (Cork) Wirick and his wife Genny of Bedford, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy who passed in 1981, four brothers - Dorsey, George, Melvin, Norbert and one sister, DeLema.
Viewing will be on Tuesday, February 26, from 5-7 pm at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 2114 W. Market St., West York. A memorial service in celebration of Len's life will be held in the near future.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019