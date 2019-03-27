|
Leonard Richard Giknis
Dallastown - Leonard Richard Giknis, better known as Gish or Pop, passed away at the age of 97 on March 23, 2019.
Born on December 5, 1921 in Baltimore to Lithuanian immigrants escaping the Bolshevik Revolution, Pop pursued the ideals of a first-generation American. After attending the Maryland Institute of Art as well as Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute for classical piano, he started his career in York County with his wife, Jean Rosemary Giknis. Together, they raised five children in their home on Cherry Lane, Dallastown.
Before the age of computers, Pop created hand-drawn commercial designs and mechanical drawings for The York White Rose Engraving company. However, he soon realized he could start his own business through freelancing his artwork via his company — Graphic Arts Lab. Pop's continued to paint into his nineties when he earned "Best of Show" by the York Art Association for his painting of a covered bridge over the Susquehanna River.
In 1943, Pop was drafted into the United States Navy where he served on the USS La Grange. Most of his time was spent in the Philippines where they survived two kamikaze attacks. Most of Pop's time was spent in the bowels of the ship, knocking ice off the water condensers. Upon retirement, Pop spent most of his time fishing, crabbing, and of course, painting. Most will remember Pop for his love of storytelling as well as his involvement with the Rose Tree Hunt Club. Pop and his wife, Jean, cherished their horses and were fond of riding in the countryside with their friends and family.
The funeral will a private affair at home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Pop's memory to the York Art Association at 220 S Marshall St, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019