|
|
Leroy A. King, Sr.
York - Leroy A. King, Sr., 97, died at York Hospital on February 14, 2020. Leroy was born on June 17, 1922 in Emigsville, PA to the late Harry and Lizzie King and was one of 10 siblings.
Leroy worked on neighboring farms during the Depression to help support the family. He was married to Eleanor F. Funke for almost 72 years, until her passing in 2012. They had two children together.
He served in the Navy in Jacksonville, FL during WWII. Following the War he and Eleanor returned to York and worked for several businesses in the apparel industry. They opened their own sewing contracting company, King's Sportswear. In 1969 they and their son, Tighe, became owners of Curtain Call Costumes.
Leroy and Eleanor retired to Orlando, FL in 1983, where they spent 20 years before returning to York. He loved the warm weather, gardening, his pineapple plants, and his citrus and palm trees. Leroy also had a passion for tinkering with tools, making things with his hands, amazing all who saw his creations.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Ruth Farmer King, son, Tighe King, daughter, Joann King Smith, two sisters, Dottie Runkle and Louella Noel, and two brothers, Bill King and Frank King. He had five grandchildren, Brian King, Allen King, Chris Smith, Ken Smith, and Stephanie King Gutierrez who predeceased her grandfather in 2019, and nine great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market Street, York, February 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on February 21 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Rd, York, PA 17403 with a viewing before the service at 10 a.m. in the church parlor. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. Graveside military services will be conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Aldersgate UMC or to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020