LeRoy E. McCarthy
Spring Garden Twp. - LeRoy E. "Mac" McCarthy, age 86, of Spring Garden Township, York, died Tuesday morning at his residence. He was the husband of Janet (Mundis) McCarthy.
Born November 11, 1933 in York, he was a son of the late Charles and Nellie (Walton) McCarthy. He was a 1951 graduate of William Penn High School, and was retired as the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of York Oil Service, Inc. He was a member of Saint Peter's Lutheran Church, where he had served on the Church Council; The Country Club of York, where he had served on the Board of Governors; the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association, where he served on the Board of Directors; and the Long Boat Key Club. He was also a former member of the Lafayette Club as well as the North York Lions Club. A member of York Lodge #266, Free and Accepted Masons, his Masonic affiliations included Tall Cedars of Lebanon, York Forest #30; York County Shrine Club; and York Gethsemane Commandery of Knights Templar of Pennsylvania.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, Mr. McCarthy is survived by two sons, Michael G. McCarthy, and his wife Ann (O'Brien) McCarthy, of York, and David B. McCarthy and his partner, John Kolody, of Whitestone, New York. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, James, Robert, Eugene and Charles, Jr.; and three sisters, Martha, Mae, and Helen.
Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, 25 Monument Road, York PA 17403; or to the York Benevolent Association, 301 Kings Mill Road, York PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020