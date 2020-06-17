Leroy E. Platts
York, PA - Leroy E. Platts, 86 of York, PA, died at the residence of his caretakers in York New Salem on June 15, 2020.
Born February 22, 1934 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Clifford L. and Mary E. (Goff) Platts.
Leroy was a 1952 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and was employed at Lyon Metal for 32 years and New Penn Trucking for 17 years, from where he retired. He was active in scouting and achieved the honor of Eagle Scout in 1951. He was an avid fan of Penn State University, the Baltmore Orioles and Arnold Palmer. Leroy was a faithful supporter of all sports and activities for Andrea, Ryan, Madison, Peyton and Easton.
He is survived by a sister, Nancy L. Platts of Wrightsville, PA, two nephews, Kenneth Smith of York and Brian Smith of Dallastown, a niece Mary Lehman of Dallastown and the Poff family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Glenda R. Smith.
Following cremation, a graveside service with military rites by the York County Veterans Honor Guard will be held at Greenmount Cemetery on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are to meet at the entrance to the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice in honor of Leroy.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.