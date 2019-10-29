|
|
Leroy Fetrow
Pine Grove - Leroy Fetrow, 93, formerly of 208 Dairy Lane, Palmyra passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Schoolyard Square, Pine Grove.
He was born October 1, 1926 in Shrewsbury to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Hughes) Fetrow and was the widower of Evelyn (Shaffer) Fetrow since August 2016, after 63 years of marriage.
Formerly a farmer and employee of Fruehauf, Middletown, he is survived by his daughter Darlene L., wife of Joseph Panza of Palmyra and two grandchildren.
Private interment in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019