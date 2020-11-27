1/1
Leroy H. Mengle
1933 - 2020
Leroy H. Mengle

York - Leroy H. Mengle, 87, entered his rest on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Loretta I. (Witmer) Mengle to whom he was married for 64 years.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.

Born on March 16, 1933 in Mt. Pleasant Mills, he was the son of Herman and Anna (Walters) Mengle. Leroy retired from C. F. Motor Freight in 1999 with a 2 million miles driving award.

Mr. Mengle was a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post 791, VFW Post 5640 of Middleburg and Teamsters Local 430.

In addition to his wife, Loretta, Leroy is survived by a son, Dennis Mengle; daughter, Susan Bowman; granddaughter, Christine Woleslagle, who she always called Dad, and her husband, Rick; and great grandson, Tanner Dillon in the U.S. Navy. His pap was very proud of him. Leroy was the last of his family. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Marie; four brothers; and five sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 198, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or the SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nurses on the 4th floor ICU at York Hospital.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com








Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
