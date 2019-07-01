|
Leroy "Shorty" H. Stough
Wellsville - Leroy "Shorty" H. Stough, 76, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was the loving husband of Kay F. (Stough) Pyper Stough. The couple celebrated 43 years of marriage on September 13, 2018.
Born October 5, 1942 in York, Leroy was a son of the late Charles and Laura Stough.
He retired in 2005 following 30 years of service for Upper Allen Township Road Crew.
His dogs, "The Bostons" were his world. He enjoyed walking and was an American Picker fan.
In addition to his wife, Leroy is survived by five step children, Brian Pyper of Fortsmith, AK, Christopher Pyper of Wellsville, Kendra Buffington of Dillsburg, Lorena Kline of Loysville and Scott Pyper of Wellsville; four grandchildren; a great grandchild; a sister, Betty Stough of Carlisle; and his beloved dogs, Abby and Rocky. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilbur and Ed Stough; and two sisters, Viola Askins and Mary Snyder.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Leroy's memorial service at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Sterling Walsh, pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Dover. Burial will be private in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 1, 2019