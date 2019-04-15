|
Leroy S. Hildebrand
Muir, PA - Leroy S. Hildebrand, 83, formerly of Stewartstown, entered into rest on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He was born in North Hopewell Twp. in York County and was a son of the late Spangler E. and Bertha B. (Bales) Hildebrand.
He helped to farm most of his life until his parents sold the farm. He is survived by a brother Gerry E. Hildebrand and his wife Nancy (Miller) Hildebrand of York and nieces and nephews. Leroy resided with James and Suzanna Leech's family for 12 years in Muir, PA.
In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by a brother Jesse A. Hildebrand in 2015.
He was formerly a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church and Bell Social Club in Shrewsbury.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leroy's memory to: Mt. Olivet United Methodist Cemetery; P.O. Box 131, Stewartstown, PA 17363.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019