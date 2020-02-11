|
Lesa A. Schaefer
New Cumberland - Lesa A. Schaefer, 59, of New Cumberland, passed away in her residence on Saturday, February 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was an IT Project Manager with T.E. Connectivity, Middletown; a graduate of Dallastown High School and Penn State University with a BS in Computer Science; and a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, New Cumberland. Lesa loved her church, running, biking and her cabin getaway.
Lesa was born in York, the daughter of Carl L. and Anna Mae (Martin) Richard of Dallastown.
In addition to her parents, Lesa is survived by her husband Todd L. Schaefer; children, Suzanne Elise Hartman (Colin Tezik) of New Cumberland, Rebecca J. Miller (Brandon) of Etters and Steven Brooks Hartman (Leslie Sitlinger) of West Chester; siblings, Kathy Zellers of Pittsburgh, Beth Frank of Niarada, MT and Carl R. Richard, Jr. of Dallastown; and a granddaughter Evan Elizabeth Miller.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1300 Bridge St. New Cumberland with the Rev. J. Michael McFadden as Celebrant. Viewing will be from 10 - 11 am on Thursday in Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1300 Bridge Street, New Cumberland, PA 17070, or to Brigance Brigade Foundation Fighting ALS, (brigancebrigade.org), 11350 McCormick Road, Executive Plaza 1 Suite 105, Hunt Valley, Maryland, 21031.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020