Lesleigh Lynne Collison KellyNew Freedom - Lesleigh Lynne Collison Kelly passed away on October 9, 2020 at her home with her beloved husband Bill at her side.She fought a non-winnable battle with glioblastoma for over a year. Lesleigh was born in Hagerstown, MD on October 5, 1955. She was the adopted daughter of Helyn Hatton Collison and Norman Collison of Baltimore, MD.Lesleigh attended the Baltimore Public School System. She later obtained both an undergraduate degree and Master's Degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University.Lesleigh was employed by AAI Corporation/Textron, Inc. of Hunt Valley, MD for nearly 40 years. She was a Configuration Management Analyst until she was stricken with glioblastoma on June 10, 2019.Lesleigh liked to read, travel, watching old movies, and animals, especially dogs. One of her favorite things was a handwritten note from Katherine Hepburn.Lesleigh was a kind, generous and loving person. She loved her friends until the very end.Lesleigh is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bill. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.She was preceded in death by her mother, Helyn, father Norman, and her brother Rusty.On Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM, there will be a Graveside Service at New Freedom Cemetery, assisted by Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.Guests are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing during the gathering. Dress is casual.A celebration of Lesleigh's life will be held sometime in the future when the COVID situation permits.I'd like to thank the crew of Rose Ambulance Co. of New Freedom. The Emergency Room Staff at Great Baltimore Medical Center. Dr. Graeme Woodworth, the neurosurgeon and his staff at the University of Maryland Medical Center.Also Dr. Greg Fortier and his staff at Well Span Radiation Oncology. Dr. Amir Tabatabai and Christina Patterson and the staff at Cancer Center of York. Sister Damien and her staff at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation in York. The Visiting Nurses who provided physical, speech, and occupational therapy in our home. To the staff at AseraCare Hospice, especially Kandice, Cheyanne, and Nicky.Finally, to my sister Mari, her husband Bill and their children Kellyanne Sibol and Patrick for their support though this ordeal.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Rescue Incorporated, APO Box 35, Maryland Line, MD.