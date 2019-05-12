|
Leslie Ann Strernbergh Alexander
New York City, NY - Leslie Ann Strernbergh Alexander, 58 entered into the cosmos on March 27, 2019 at Calvary Hospital. Leslie was predeceased by her husband Adam A Alexander who was a native New Yorker known for his acerbic wit, mathematical inventions, and brilliant mind. Leslie and Adam were married for thirty-one years and were longtime East Village residents.
Born in York on June 29, 1960, Leslie was the daughter of Maureen McGready Izer of Elizabethtown and D. Dexter Sternbergh of Toronto, Canada. She is survived by her siblings - Alison Izer-Bowman, Bronwyn Johnson, Daniel Sternbergh, Adam Sternbergh, and Katy Weber.
Leslie's artistic talents were evident even when she was a toddler when she began drawing her first comic strips. While attending Dallastown Area High School, she attended Pennsylvania's Governors School for the Arts in 1976. She attended Kutztown University during her senior year of high school and was able to move to New York City when she was twenty-one years old. Leslie studied and modeled at The Art Students League and took classes at New York University.
Leslie established herself as a respected freelance illustrator and cartoonist. She was the first woman to have her work featured in MAD Magazine that received a call back for additional work. Leslie's work was also published by DC Comics, Vogue, and in an abundance of underground and adult magazines.
Friends and family are invited to a remembrance celebrating Leslie's wit, charm, and talent on Saturday May 18th at 11:00 am in The Solarium located in The Grand Lodge of the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019