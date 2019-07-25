|
Leslie "Les" T. Cantler
York - Leslie "Les" T. Cantler, of York, entered into rest after a lengthy illness on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 8:50 a.m. at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, at the age of 71.
Les was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland on May 23, 1948 and was the son of the late Raymond W. and Netta J. (MacTaggart) Cantler. He worked in the X-ray department of WellSpan York Hospital, retiring after 47 years of service. Les graduated in Fargo, North Dakota, loved flowers, spending time with his family, and he especially loved his country by always showing his patriotism.
Leslie was one of thirteen children. He is survived by his three sisters, Isabelle L. Coley of Lawton, OK, Margaret J. Johnson of York, and Lydia E. Vickers of Delta, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his nine siblings, Helen M. Lynch, Janet P. Sowards, Walter R. Cantler, William M. Cantler, George C. Cantler, Ronald L. Cantler, Roger A. Cantler, and Stanley J. Cantler.
A viewing will be on Sunday, July 28th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Les will begin at 7 p.m., at the funeral home with Rev. Adam Barton, pastor at Fawn Grove Church of the Nazarene, officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Slate Ridge Cemetery in Delta.
Contributions may be offered to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 25, 2019