Lester J. Miller
Airville - On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Lester J. Miller, 87, passed away at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury. He was the loving husband of B. Lucille "Lucy" (Tollinger) Miller for 64 years. He was born on June 22, 1932 in Sunnyburn, PA to the late Howard E. and Martha A. (Martin) Miller.
Lester graduated from Lower Chanceford High School in 1950. For over 40 years he was a farmer in southern York County, raising beef cattle, pigs, and chickens. He then worked for Flinchbaugh Engineering in Hellam as a machinist for another 20 years, retiring in 2000. Lester was a former member of the Mason-Dixon Lion's Club, and the Pine Grove Presbyterian Church in Sunnyburn; he enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his family.
Lester is survived by his wife, Lucy; two daughters, Sheree L. Holloway and husband, Dean, and Rhonda S. Keller and husband Doug; three grandchildren, Kurt Holloway, Amanda Gibbs and Nathan Keller; and five great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kiersten and Jillian Holloway, and Ashlyn and Austin Gibbs. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Hugh Miller, Kathleen Collier and Janet Burk.
A public viewing is scheduled for Monday, January 13 from 7pm to 9pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at 11am. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Felton. Rev. Aaron Cope and Rev. James B. Shuler will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lester's memory are recommended to the Pine Grove Presbyterian Church, 4263 Delta Rd, Airville, PA 17302 OR Airville Volunteer Fire Company, 3576 Delta Rd, Airville, PA 17302.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020