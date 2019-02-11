|
|
Lester J. Saltzgiver
Dover - Lester J. Saltzgiver, 97, entered into rest Friday February 8, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth R. (Althoff) Saltzgiver.
A viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Daniel Richards officiating. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Mr. Saltzgiver was born April 20, 1921 in York, a son of the late John O. and Viola E. (Feeser) Saltzgiver. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and had retired from York International as a Quality Control Inspector with 35 years of service. He served in the US Navy during WW II and was a member of the American Legion Shiloh post. He was a member of the UAW, the Viking AA, and the 13th Ward Club.
Lester is survived by his sons James R. Saltzgiver and his wife Susan E., John L. Saltzgiver, Michael E. Saltzgiver and his wife Sharon; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother Robert Saltzgiver.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Rose of Lima Church, York, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019