Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Saltzgiver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester J. Saltzgiver


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lester J. Saltzgiver Obituary
Lester J. Saltzgiver

Dover - Lester J. Saltzgiver, 97, entered into rest Friday February 8, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth R. (Althoff) Saltzgiver.

A viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Daniel Richards officiating. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Mr. Saltzgiver was born April 20, 1921 in York, a son of the late John O. and Viola E. (Feeser) Saltzgiver. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and had retired from York International as a Quality Control Inspector with 35 years of service. He served in the US Navy during WW II and was a member of the American Legion Shiloh post. He was a member of the UAW, the Viking AA, and the 13th Ward Club.

Lester is survived by his sons James R. Saltzgiver and his wife Susan E., John L. Saltzgiver, Michael E. Saltzgiver and his wife Sharon; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother Robert Saltzgiver.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Rose of Lima Church, York, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.