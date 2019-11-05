Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Laucks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester M. Laucks Jr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester M. Laucks Jr. Obituary
Lester M. Laucks, Jr.

Windsor - Lester M. 'Bugs' Laucks, Jr., 91, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at York Hospital.

Born on September 14, 1928, he was a son of the late Lester M., Sr., and Viola B. (Smith) Laucks. He worked as an electrician for Pittman until his retirement in the early 1990s. Bugs enjoyed to spend his time bowling with friends, fishing, hunting, and learning about history. He loved the outdoors and had an overall interest in the Civil War. Bugs participated and won various medals at the Senior Olympics. He was also known for taking in stray cats. Bugs was a member at Grace United Methodist Church, Red Lion VFW, Red Lion SAL Post 556, Yorkana Game and Gun Club, Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation, and Susquehanna Senior Center.

He is survived by two sisters, Betty Spickler in Texas, and Theda Gable in Dover and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother, Gerald P. Laucks.

The family would like to thank all of Bugs' friends who visited him during his time at York Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 11 W. Main Street, Windsor, PA 17366. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -