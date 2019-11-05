|
Lester M. Laucks, Jr.
Windsor - Lester M. 'Bugs' Laucks, Jr., 91, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at York Hospital.
Born on September 14, 1928, he was a son of the late Lester M., Sr., and Viola B. (Smith) Laucks. He worked as an electrician for Pittman until his retirement in the early 1990s. Bugs enjoyed to spend his time bowling with friends, fishing, hunting, and learning about history. He loved the outdoors and had an overall interest in the Civil War. Bugs participated and won various medals at the Senior Olympics. He was also known for taking in stray cats. Bugs was a member at Grace United Methodist Church, Red Lion VFW, Red Lion SAL Post 556, Yorkana Game and Gun Club, Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation, and Susquehanna Senior Center.
He is survived by two sisters, Betty Spickler in Texas, and Theda Gable in Dover and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother, Gerald P. Laucks.
The family would like to thank all of Bugs' friends who visited him during his time at York Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 11 W. Main Street, Windsor, PA 17366. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019