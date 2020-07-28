Leta J. HarrisonYork - Leta J. "Pat" Harrison, 85, entered into rest Saturday July 25, 2020 at Manor Care South after a long battle with dementia. She was the wife of the late George M. Harrison, Sr.A viewing will be 12-1 p.m. Thursday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The graveside service will be private in Prospect Hill Cemetery.Mrs. Harrison was born July 25, 1935 in Missouri, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Landon) Scritchfield.Pat is survived by four children: Lou Ann Ramp and her husband Greg of York, Alan Harrison and his wife Lisa of York, Mary Lee Leber and her husband Keith of Georgetown, DE, and George "J.R." Harrison and his wife Lori of Dover. She was the proud grandmother of Jonathan, Jared, Miranda, Kayla and Kyle; two step-grandchildren Carisa and Justin. Pat also had nine great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren.She is also survived by a sister Fran Harvill, a niece Donna Moore, and her great-niece Dama who all reside in Kansas; and a host of other nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Services of York, 3417 Concord Road, Suite C York, PA 17402.