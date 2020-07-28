1/1
Leta J. Harrison
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leta J. Harrison

York - Leta J. "Pat" Harrison, 85, entered into rest Saturday July 25, 2020 at Manor Care South after a long battle with dementia. She was the wife of the late George M. Harrison, Sr.

A viewing will be 12-1 p.m. Thursday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The graveside service will be private in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Harrison was born July 25, 1935 in Missouri, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Landon) Scritchfield.

Pat is survived by four children: Lou Ann Ramp and her husband Greg of York, Alan Harrison and his wife Lisa of York, Mary Lee Leber and her husband Keith of Georgetown, DE, and George "J.R." Harrison and his wife Lori of Dover. She was the proud grandmother of Jonathan, Jared, Miranda, Kayla and Kyle; two step-grandchildren Carisa and Justin. Pat also had nine great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister Fran Harvill, a niece Donna Moore, and her great-niece Dama who all reside in Kansas; and a host of other nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Services of York, 3417 Concord Road, Suite C York, PA 17402.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved